Nominations now open for 2024 Plastics Hall of Fame

Nominations are now open for the class of 2024 Plastics Hall of Fame.

In an open letter soliciting nominations, Plastics Hall of Fame officials noted that the nomination is given to individuals “who exhibit outstanding achievement and dedication for their contribution to the growth and prominence of the plastics industry.”

The Plastics Hall of Fame was founded in 1972. Nominations for both living and posthumous inductees are held every three years. Membership is open internationally, and the Hall of Fame currently has about 220 members. The first Canadian to be inducted was Husky Injection Molding Systems founder Robert Schad in 2006.

The class of 2024 is scheduled to be inducted on May 5, 2024, during the NPE trade show in Orlando, Fla.

For more information and downloadable nomination forms, go to plasticshof.org.