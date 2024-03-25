NGen launches $100-million sustainable manufacturing challenge

The Sustainable Manufacturing Challenge is seeking projects that will support Canada’s path to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and target challenges like emissions reduction.

Industry-led not-fore-profit organization NGen has announced a new call for project proposals for its Sustainable Manufacturing Challenge, which seeks projects that will support Canada’s path to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

The projects will aim to accelerate the application of Canadian cleantech and other advanced technologies to improve the environmental sustainability of Canadian manufacturing. NGen will invest up to $35 million of Global Innovation Cluster funding and will raise more than $65 million from industry in launching $100 million in new collaborative projects.

Manufacturers are sought that are involved in:

Reduction of energy usage and natural resource consumption.

Operational efficiency gains.

Waste reduction.

Use of recycled and sustainable materials.

Full life cycle product management and closed loop manufacturing.

Circular manufacturing of materials.

NGen says that the projects must be collaborative and transformative, promising to push the boundaries of advanced manufacturing technology and world-class cleantech. Focus areas should include:

Advertisement

Low carbon – fuel, feedstock, energy – applied to manufacturing.

Implementation of net-zero facilities.

Innovative solutions for high heat generation – applied to manufacturing.

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage – applied to manufacturing.

Tracking and managing GHG emissions across the supply chain.

Smart Manufacturing for efficiency gains and GHG reduction.

Greener/circular/sustainable materials.

“Billions of dollars are available for companies to develop clean technology and for manufacturers to adopt low carbon energy and engineering solutions,” said NGen CEO Jayson Myers. “We are targeting NGen funding at a relatively underfunded area of the market – the integration of clean technologies in advanced manufacturing processes to eliminate waste, reduce carbon emissions, and produce and recycle sustainable materials. As always, we expect our projects to be collaborative and lead to new and transformative solutions for manufacturers with significant commercial potential.”

All information about the program, including eligibility, deadlines and other criteria can be found at this link.