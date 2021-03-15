Next Generation Manufacturing Canada funds development project involving Axiom Plastics

Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), the industry-led organization leading Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster, is co-funding a development project that involves Aurora, Ont.-based injection molder Axiom Plastics Inc.

Axiom has partnered with other Southern Ontario-based firms Aixel Inc., Riverside Natural Foods, Ltd., and Terra Cotta Foods to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered plug-and-play camera solution that automates visual quality inspection for manufacturers. This project will use vision systems and AI as part of an automated manufacturing process to ensure higher product quality than could be achieved using human inspection methods. The technology can be used in a wide range of industries spanning automotive, plastics, and food and beverage manufacturing.

“Manufacturers deserve an AI-powered inspection system that can be implemented by their QA team in hours – it should be that easy,” Marilyn Ma, CEO of Aixel, said in a news release. “They will no longer be dependent on third party integrators or specialists.”

“Canada’s Innovation Superclusters Initiative has always been about breaking down silos and supporting collaboration across a range of highly innovative industries and among SMEs to generate bold ideas and ambitious solutions,” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “Smaller, earlier-stage projects, such as those supported by NGen, are a critical component in creating an advanced manufacturing ecosystem to develop and scale high-potential technologies in Canada.”

“NGen is not just about supporting the big projects, it’s also about connecting SMEs with the partners they need and providing them with financial support that enables them to take the risk on advanced technology development and implementation projects,” said Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen. “This ultimately leads to larger projects, improving the capacity of Canada’s manufacturers and technology companies to innovate and create the solutions that will help Canadian manufacturers be more competitive.”

Founded in 1987, Axiom specializes in thermoplastic injection molding of various components and assemblies.