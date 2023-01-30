NexKemia buys Quebec polystyrene waste recycler Eco-Captation

Canadian Plastics

The deal increases Canada-based material supplier NexKemia's footprint as a mechanical recycling hub.

NexKemia general manager Pierre Beaudry (left) and Gilles Venne, director of operations for Eco-Captation. Photo Credit: NexKemia

In a move that increases its footprint as a mechanical recycling hub, Canada-based expandable polystyrene (EPS) manufacturer NexKemia has finalized the purchase of Eco-Captation, a polystyrene waste collection and recycling company headquartered in Prévost, Quebec.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a Jan. 30 news release, NexKemia officials described Eco-Captation as a “leading recycler” of polystyrene wastes in Quebec, with a special focus on post-consumer recycled materials. The company combines artificial intelligence-enhanced optical sorting technology with a mechanical recycling process to convert plastic waste into high-quality raw materials made with post-consumer recycled material.

“Scaling up Eco-Captation’s technologies will allow [us] to rapidly grow our capacity for sustainable EPS solutions that incorporate a significant percentage of post-consumer recycled material,” NexKemia general manager Pierre Beaudry said in the release.

The products resulting from the Eco-Captation acquisition will be used by NexKemia and its parent company, Integreon Global, in day-to-day applications where sustainability and circularity elements are essential, including high-performance cold chain packaging solutions and construction material.

NexKemia was founded in 2008 and provides a range of custom EPS materials.

