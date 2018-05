New VP of sales for Alpha Marathon Film Extrusion

April 30, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Woodbridge, Ont.-based extrusion machinery maker Alpha Marathon Film Extrusion Technologies Inc. has named sales industry veteran Judson Lew as its vice president of sales.

Lew has over 25 years of sales and marketing experience with multi-national companies in the manufacturing and distribution industries. He graduated from the University of Toronto with a MASc in Chemical Engineering, specializing in polymers and polymers processing; a BASc in Engineering Science, specializing in mechanics and materials; and is a P.Eng.

Alpha Marathon manufactures film extrusion equipment for making monolayer films, stretch and shrink films, and advanced multi-layer barrier structures for use in food packaging, industrial packaging, medical packaging, protection sheet packaging, thermoforming, agricultural packaging, and geomembrane liners production.