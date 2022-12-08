New smart manufacturing exhibition coming to Alberta in 2023

SmartMTX is Western Canada’s new platform to explore ideas and opportunities that fuel smart manufacturing growth and innovation.

Smart Manufacturing Technology Exposition (SmartMTX), a new smart manufacturing exhibition for Western Canada, is launching in Alberta in 2023.

The event will be held on April 4- 5 at Parkland Pavilion, Westerner Park, in Red Deer.

According to show organizers, SmartMTX will be a platform to explore ideas and opportunities that fuel smart manufacturing growth and innovation, and is specifically tailored to Western Canadian small and mid-sized manufacturing companies. The event will feature over 40,000 square feet of exhibitions, industry talks and discussion panels, among other things.

“SmartMTX has been developed with Western Canada’s manufacturing industry in mind,” said event organizer and Manufacturing and Export Enhancement (MEE) Cluster, executive director, Peter Krzesinski. “The reality is small and mid-size manufacturing business offer high-quality products and services; however, they are competing with international manufacturing companies already implementing smart technologies. This exhibition is all about supporting businesses to improve their production standards and capabilities, to remain competitive as technology continues to evolve.”

SmartMTX will offer an opportunity for manufacturers to identify local resources to support their business’s growth and learn about smart manufacturing technologies. SmartMTX attendees can expect to:

Attend Tech Talks and listen in on expert discussion panels to learn how Smart Manufacturing solutions are changing manufacturing and how adopting these solutions will create advantages for their business.

Connect with Smart Manufacturing technology, software, and service providers to identify the right solution for their business to increase productivity, reduce costs, enhance quality and better serve their customers.

Connect with government agencies, research institutes, and industry associations vested in the growth and advancement of manufacturing in Western Canada to identify supports and services to help their business innovate and grow.

SmartMTX is free to attend, but registration in advance is required and can be completed at www.smartmtx.ca/attend. Exhibition space is still available and those interested in presenting, speaking, or purchasing a booth can learn more and register today at www.smartmtx.ca/exhibit.

SmartMTX is hosted by the Manufacturing & Export Enhancement (MEE) Cluster, along with its event partners, the Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce and Red Deer Polytechnic Centre for Innovation in Manufacturing (CIM-TAC).