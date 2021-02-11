New president for BASF Canada

Chemical maker BASF Canada has appointed Apala Mukherjee as its new president, responsible for all its businesses in Canada, and overseeing the implementation of the company’s global strategies in the region.

In this role, Mukherjee will chair the BASF Canada executive committee and head BASF Canada’s leadership team; and she will also lead BASF Canada’s internal business support groups, including market and customer development and sustainability.

Prior to moving to Canada, Mukherjee was director of sustainability of value chains for BASF Corp., located in Florham Park, New Jersey. She has held various positions within BASF Group, including head of marketing acrylics and regional integration leader for engineering plastics, both in Singapore, and global business director for polyolefins catalysts and staff to the CEO in North America, both in New Jersey.

Mukherjee started her career in research at National Starch and Chemical and has worked in various disciplines such as strategy, marketing, technical service and sales across Europe, Americas, and Asia.

Mukherjee succeeds Marcelo Lu, who has taken over BASF’s North American care chemicals division including BASF’s personal care, home care I&I, and industrial formulations businesses.

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., BASF Canada is a subsidiary of BASF SE, and an affiliate of BASF Corp.