New president, COO of Cascades Specialty Products Group

Luc Langevin, the president and chief operating officer (COO) of Canadian packaging supplier Cascades Specialty Products Group, has stepped down, with company veteran Jérôme Porlier taking his place.

According to officials with Kingsey Falls, Que.-based Cascades, Langevin will continue to be responsible for Cascades Recovery+ division of sustainable packaging.

Langevin joined Cascades in 1995 as plant manager, and rose through the ranks until he was appointed president and COO of SPG in 2011.

Porlier has been with Cascades for over 10 years, having joined the company as succession plant manager for the Tissue Group in 2012, and eventually becoming vice president of operations of the Packaging sector.

Founded in 1964, Cascades supplies a wide range of packaging products, including 100 per cent recycled and recyclable plastic containers. The company employs approximately 10,000 workers across more than 75 facilities in North America.