New general manager for Nova Scotia-based GN Thermoforming Equipment

Thermoforming equipment maker Brown Machine Group (BMG) has named Deane Nash as the new general manager of GN Thermoforming Equipment, based in Chester, N.S.

In a Nov. 1 news release, officials with Michigan-based BMG described Nash as an “accomplished executive leader skilled in manufacturing management,” and said that Nash brings more than 30 years of experience in plant startup, operations management, program launch management, and promoting business growth.

“I am extremely excited to join BMG, where I hope to drive performance with a strong focus on quality, service, on-time deliverables, and profitability,” Nash said. “My past success has been based on the power of effectively utilizing available resources and being a catalyst of change, with a clear and dynamic vision for future direction and goals. I look forward to using these skills to establish strong, mutually beneficial relationships with GN Thermoforming Equipment customers, suppliers, peers, and associates.”

Prior to joining GN, Nash spent 13 years at Precision Resource, a Tier 2 supplier of automotive, electronic, heavy industry, ordnance and power-tool fine-blanked components and assemblies as engineering manager and previously was operations manager for China. He also served 16 years with Canadian auto parts maker Magna International, where he managed a CNC manufacturing plant as well as a high-pressure aluminum die casting facility.

“With his extensive manufacturing management experience in the automotive industry, Deane Nash is a great addition to our team,” said GN president Jerome Romkey. “He brings a great mix of general management, new factory construction, program management, continuous improvement, and sales to the table, as well as engineering, quality, and manufacturing skills that will help us in our quest for quality, on-time delivery, and ensuring a superior solution for our customers.”

GN manufactures contact heat thermoformers and form cut stack thermoforming machines. It was acquired by BMG in March 2021.