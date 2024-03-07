Management reorganization at Auxiplast

Jean-François Continelli, the firm’s president and co-owner, is retiring, and Martin Hudon and Jessica G. Janelle are joining current co-owner David Marois as new partners.

Quebec-based machinery and auxiliary equipment seller Auxiplast Inc. has two new co-owners.

Jean-François Continelli, the firm’s president and co-owner, is retiring, and Martin Hudon and Jessica G. Janelle are joining current co-owner David Marois as new partners at Auxiplast, which is headquartered in Varennes, an off-island suburb of Montreal.

Marois will now assume full responsibility of sales and technical service at the company. Hudon, a mechanical engineer, will be taking on responsibility of engineering as well as technological integration and development; and Janelle, who has a background in communications and marketing, will be responsible for Auxiplast brand experience and digital strategy.

Advertisement

“I’m very enthusiastic about continuing the Auxiplast journey alongside Martin and Jessica,” Marois said. “Passionate professionals committed to excellence, their expertise and strategic vision will undoubtedly strengthen Auxiplast position in the industry and enhance our range of services to better support our partners. And we would like to thank Jean-François for for his significant contribution to Auxiplast’s growth over the years, and wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

“After decades of commitment to Auxiplast, I am convinced that David and his new associates will ensure the same quality of service that has always set Auxiplast apart in the industry,” said Continelli, who has been with Auxiplast since 1999.

Auxiplast was founded in 1994 and sells and services plastics injection molding, extrusion, and auxiliary equipment and offers repair, reconditioning, training, turnkey installation, and equipment start-up services throughout eastern Canada. The company represents Avalon Vision Solutions, Bunting Magnetics Co., Conair Group, Coperion, Davis-Standard LLC, Dynisco Instruments, EAS Change Systems, Econ, Engel, Gneuss Inc., Harmo America, Inoex, Mo-Di-Tec, and Wintec.