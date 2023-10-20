New chair, vice chair, and directors appointed to CIAC board

Apala Mukherjee is the new board of directors chair, and Rocky Vermani is the new vice chair.

The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) has named two plastics industry veterans to its board of directors.

Apala Mukherjee, president of BASF Canada, is the new board of directors chair; and Rocky Vermani, senior vice president, supply chain and innovation with Nova Chemicals Corp., is the new vice chair.

CIAC also named a series of new directors: Brad Apking, site director with Methanex Corp.; Amir Karim, president and CEO of Polykar; Todd Karran, CEO of petrochemicals with Inter Pipeline Ltd.; Amanda VanderBurg, regional production director with MEGlobal Canada ULC; and Peter West, head of manufacturing with Arlanxeo Canada Inc.

“We are so pleased to be able to welcome our new chair and vice chair as well as our new directors,” said Bob Masterson, president and CEO of the Ottawa, Ont.-based CIAC. “Apala, Rocky, and all our board members offer extraordinary, unique knowledge in our sector for guiding the association in its goals through these transitory times.”