New Western Canadian sales representative for Ampacet

Masterbatch supplier Ampacet Corp. Canada has named Kelly Dombowsky as account executive for Western Canada.

Dombowsky, who will be based in Calgary, has more than 30 years in the industry, and has worked with plastics processors in injection molding, profile extrusion, cast film, blown films, pipe, and compounding. Most recently, he was sales manager, injection and extrusion divisions for Perfect Fit Industries in Calgary. He earned a plastics engineering diploma and business management certificate from Northern Alberta Institute of Technology.

Headquartered in Kitchener, Ont., Ampacet Corp. Canada is a division of Ampacet Corp., which is located in Tarrytown, N.Y. The firm supplies custom colour, special effect, high performance and sustainable products and solutions. The company also manufactures a proprietary line of machinery and feeders for the plastic industry. Ampacet has more than 2,000 people worldwide, with 26 manufacturing sites including technical and colour development centers in 19 countries throughout the Americas, Asia, and Europe.