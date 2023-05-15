New Canadian passports will use plastic to enhance security

The new design will use a polycarbonate sheet on the page with the Canadian's personal information.

Canada’s federal government is updating the design of its passport, including using a polycarbonate (PC) data page with the Canadian’s personal information.

The PC data page – a technology similar to Canada’s driver’s licences – will feature the passport holders’ personal information laser-engraved instead of being printed with ink, the government said, making the data page more water resistant and durable, and also resistant to tampering and counterfeiting. The PC also will be embedded with an electronic passport chip to better detect tampering attempts.

Other security features will include a Kinegram over the main photo, a custom see-through window with a secondary image of the passport holder, a variable laser image, and a temperature-sensitive ink feature.

The new passport will start rolling out later this summer, with more details being provided at a later date.