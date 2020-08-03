Motion Industries acquires Canada-based TRC Hydraulics

Industrial automation component supplier Motion Industries Inc. has acquired TRC Hydraulics, a Canadian-based supplier of hydraulic products and services.

The transaction closed with an effective date of August 1, 2020; the financial terms of the deal has not been disclosed.

Founded in 1986 and with offices in Dieppe, N.B. and Dartmouth, N.S., TRC designs, manufactures, and maintains hydraulic components and systems. TRC also engineers customized hydraulic and mechanical solutions, and offers the additional services of experienced fabricators, welders, machinists, and hydraulic technicians.

In 2019, TRC expanded by opening a facility near Spartanburg, S.C.

Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., Motion Industries has over 550 locations, including 15 distribution centers throughout North America, and serves more than 200,000 customers from the food and beverage, pulp and paper, iron and steel, chemical, mining and aggregate, petrochemical, automotive, semiconductor, wood and lumber, medical, and pharmaceutical industries.