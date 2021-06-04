Montreal’s Protech Group buys Excalibur Paints & Coatings

Canadian specialty materials maker Protech Group is acquiring the liquid coatings business of Excalibur Paints & Coatings Ltd. for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in Wichita Falls, Texas, Excalibur Paints is a protective coatings development and manufacturing company, with a product line that includes epoxy systems, alkyd coatings, corrosive-inhibitive primers, polyurethanes, and chemical resistant linings.

In a June 4 news release, officials with Montreal-based Protech said that Excalibur Paints formulations and products will be integrated under the Protech portfolio of liquid coatings brands.

“This acquisition strengthens our liquid coatings capabilities,” Protech president David Ades said. “It allows us to expand our customer base, keep up with the growing demand, and offer a great depth of solutions to them.”

The deal is Protech’s third over the past year; it recently acquired the coatings division of France-based ACG Industrie and U.S.-based liquid coatings manufacturer Winslow Browning Inc.