Montreal flexible packager Licaplast buys PE bag maker M’Plast

September 17, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Montreal-based flexible packaging supplier Licaplast Industries – Emballages Inc. has purchased M’Plast, a polyethylene products maker also located in Montreal, for an undisclosed amount.

M’Plast, founded by Roger A. Damdjee in 1988, specializes in the manufacturing, impression and transformation of polyethylene film into bags or U-Film for a range of end markets, including horticulture, agriculture and industrial uses.

M’Plast’s capabilities include recyclable and degradable plastic solutions.

In a Sept. 16 statement, Licaplast said that M’Plast’ offers “a complimentary set of capabilities that better answer the needs of its growing customer base.”

The combined company will be a fully integrated extruder, printer, and converter serving a broad array of customers in Canada and the U.S., the statement added.

“The acquisition of M’Plast builds the Licaplast platform and broadens the end markets served,” Zubin Avari, a managing partner at Charter Oak Equity LP – which co-owns Licaplast along with investment firm Fonds de solidarité FTQ – said in the statement. “With the addition of M’Plast and a new extruder and printer on order we will more than double our capacity allowing us to better serve our customers.”

Licaplast, which was also founded in 1988, produces flexible plastic packaging including shrink film, laminated roll stock and pouches, for food and beverage customers.