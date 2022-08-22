Montreal blown film maker Emballage MPP bought by Dallas Plastics

The deal gives Dallas Plastics a presence in the Canadian flexible packaging market.

In a deal that gives it a presence in Canada, Texas-based Dallas Plastics Corp., a manufacturer of blown polyethylene film, has acquired Montreal blown film maker Emballage MPP Inc. for an undisclosed amount.

MPP manufactures a range of polyethylene-based blown film products, selling primarily to defensive end markets including medical, food packaging, and logistics.

“MPP’s location gives Dallas Plastics a foothold in Canada, significantly expanding the company’s addressable geographic market,” officials with Sole Source Capital LLC, which owns Dallas Plastics, said in a news release. “The increased scale and geography enhances Dallas Plastics’ customer base and strengthens its leadership position in the production and distribution of high-performance specialty films used in flexible packaging.”

“We have no doubt that MPP will be an excellent foothold into Canada for Dallas Plastics,” MPP founder Angelo Orlando said in the release. “MPP stands to benefit from Dallas Plastics’ scale, connectivity with resin suppliers, and operational expertise.”

The deal is Sole Source Capital’s second add-on acquisition for Dallas Plastics, following the company’s acquisition of Massachusetts-based plastic bag and film maker Hi-De Liners last year.

Dallas Plastics is headquartered in Mesquite, Texas, and has locations in Longview, Texas; Wentzville, Missouri; and Orange, Massachusetts.