MMTS 2024 returning to Montreal in June

The three-day trade show will showcase the latest in Quebec's manufacturing landscape.

The Montreal Manufacturing Technology Show (MMTS) 2024, for Quebec’s manufacturing sector, is returning to the Palais des congrès de Montreal from June 18-20, 2024.

MMTS, produced by SME, the nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of manufacturing technology and fostering manufacturing and engineering talent and capabilities in North America, is an event bringing together industry players under one roof. The event will showcase the latest in Quebec’s manufacturing landscape, encompassing machine tools, tooling, and metalworking applications, as well as the smart manufacturing sectors, including automation and robotics, AI, cybersecurity, clean energy, battery technology, and additive manufacturing.

MMTS 2024 will bring together more than 5,000 manufacturing professionals interacting with a lineup of more than 250 OEMs and suppliers, 750,000+ pounds of live equipment, 100 new innovative products and 25 educational sessions by industry thought leaders across 175,000 square feet of exhibition space.

Highlights of the event include featured presentations led by preeminent industry voices:

How AI Empowers Canadian Manufacturers with Cost-Efficient Technology: Presented by AI4Manufacturing, the session will be hosted by John Cigana, director of project development – NGen, and showcasing Remi Duquette, vice president, industrial AI, Maya HTT; Valérie Judd-Rohal, senior manager, Deloitte’s Supply Chain & Network Operations; and Eric Janosz, principal, AIoT Sector, WTA Partners.

Shaping the Future of Canadian Industries with Additive Manufacturing: Presented by Canada Makes, the session will again feature NGen’s John Cigana along with Frédéric Marion, product manager for AP&C; Yahya Abderrafai, Ph.D., senior additive manufacturing specialist, AON3D; and Luc Pouliot, CEO, Polycontrols, as they explore the cutting-edge realm of additive manufacturing and its impact on industries across Canada.

“MMTS 2024 demonstrates the strength and innovation of Quebec’s manufacturing sector. It’s a celebration of our collective strength and vision in advancing manufacturing,” said Robert “Bob” Willig, SME’s executive director and CEO.

Each evening will feature networking sessions so that the attendees and exhibitors enhance their manufacturing operations without disruption to their daytime schedule.

“MMTS 2024 is where Quebec’s manufacturing meets innovation,” said Arjun Hajela, group manager of Canadian events at SME. “We’re showcasing transformative technologies and fostering collaborations that will elevate the province’s industry to new heights.”

Registration is now open for MMTS 2024. Visit this link for more information.