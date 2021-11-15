Medline Canada opens supplies and equipment distribution hub in Guelph, Ontario

Medical products maker Medline Canada has opened a new 600,000-square-foot supply distribution hub in Guelph, Ont.

“Medline’s investment in this new distribution centre is a testament to our commitment to efficiently meet Canada’s medical supply needs and help to improve the health and lives of Canadians,” said Medline president Ernie Philip. “Our choice to locate our Canadian hub in Guelph gives us fast transport access to serve our Canadian customers. We are proud to contribute to Guelph’s dynamic business community, economic and job growth and support local environmental stewardship.”

The new facility employs 140 people, Medline officials said in a Nov. 12 news release, and has approximately 25,000 different medical products in inventory.

“We are thrilled that Medline Canada has chosen Guelph as the location for this new state-of-the-art distribution centre. This investment furthers their presence here in Ontario and is a vital part of our mission to strengthen our provincial and national medical supply chain,” said Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario. “Medline’s commitment to Ontario is yet another demonstration that this is the best place in Canada to do business and we are so pleased to have them put down deeper roots in this community.”

The Medline Canada Guelph Distribution Centre is Health Canada certified and features state-of-the-art logistics technology including a self-contained temperature-controlled environment for safe storage of medical supplies.

Medline is headquartered in Mississauga, Ont.