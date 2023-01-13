Medline Canada acquires Stat Healthcare

Medical products maker Medline Canada has acquired Calgary-based Stat Healthcare Corp., a medical and laboratory supplies provider with expertise in clinic set-ups.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a Jan. 11 news release, officials with Medline said the deal will grow its medical supplies market share across the continuum of care – acute, long term and primary care – in Canada. Stat Healthcare will operate as a division of Medline Canada, providing supplies for the medical, surgical, homecare, veterinary, anesthesia/respiratory and laboratory supply fields, as well as offering specialties in medical clinic set-ups and surgical suite accreditation.

Medline now has offices and eight distribution centres across Canada, including a national distribution hub in Guelph, Ontario.

“Adding Stat Healthcare to our network ensures Canadians, from coast to coast, have unparalleled access to the medical supplies they need when they need them,” Medline president Ernie Philip said in the release.