McGill University launches initiative to help manufacturing businesses become sustainable

The new Sustainable Growth Initiative will provide businesses with 'actionable solutions' for building a more sustainable economy.

McGill University, located in Montreal, has launched the Sustainable Growth Initiative (SGI), a new hub dedicated to providing businesses – including manufacturers – with what it calls “actionable solutions” for building a more sustainable economy.

“In collaboration with academia, industry partners and policy makers, the cross-faculty venture will help businesses that aim for profitability while having a positive social and environmental impact achieve sustainable growth,” McGill officials said in a May 25 statement. “Through research-to-action projects, engagement workshops, global student competitions, thought leadership and education, it will address some of the key challenges businesses face every day.”

“In a post-pandemic landscape, the SGI will bring together academics, students, industry, and policy leaders to lead the charge at McGill on research, engagement, and education, and create practical solutions for businesses,” said Javad Nasiry, incoming SGI director and associate professor of operations management at McGill’s Desautels Faculty of Management.

“The goal is to align academic initiatives on sustainable growth with the priorities of industry leaders,” added Sebastien Betermier, SGI founding member and associate professor of finance at Desautels.

The initiative will benefit from over $1.4 million in initial support from its founding partners: global alternative asset manager Power Sustainable, international management and holding company Power Corp. of Canada, institutional investor Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), and global smart and sustainable mobility solutions leader Alstom, as well as individual donors.

“Responding to complex sustainability challenges such as urbanization, climate change or the increasing need for mobility requires collective sharing of knowledge on good practices, solid business models and latest available technologies,” said Michael Keroullé, president of Alstom Americas. “The SGI’s data-driven approach will allow for informed and comprehensive decisions by business and public decision makers on sustainable development in transportation. For Alstom, a globally recognized leader in sustainable mobility, it is a natural partnership.”