McDonald’s Canada unveils Canadian art series using upcycled plastic straws as canvas

The restaurant chain partnered with Kelowna's The Rogerie and artists from across the country to turn a portion of its remaining plastic straws into artwork.

McDonald’s Canada has unveiled a series of original works of art commissioned from a cross-country group of Canadian and Indigenous artists who are using trays made with upcycled McDonald’s plastic straws as a canvas to display their artwork.

Fifteen artists participated in the program and have created custom designs that reflect a variety of perspectives on sustainability and the environment, McDonald’s officials said in a May 30 news release.

In late 2021, McDonald’s restaurants in Canada transitioned to using paper straws from plastic straws, alongside the removal of other single-use plastics – including plastic cutlery and stir sticks – as part of an ongoing initiative to meet McDonald’s global packaging commitment, which involves sourcing 100 per cent of its primary guest packaging from renewable, recycled or certified sources by the end of 2025.

To mark the transition, McDonald’s Canada says it wanted to “give a new life” to a portion of its remaining plastic straws. The Rogerie, a Kelowna, B.C.-based company specializing in making everyday products from post-consumer plastics, worked closely with the company to transform these plastic straws into a limited number of trays which have become a canvas for displaying art from Canadian and Indigenous artists.

“The individually designed, limited edition trays will be donated to local Ronald McDonald House Charities Houses across Canada,” the news release said. “Houses may keep the tray on display for the families to enjoy, or they may choose to auction off the tray for fundraising purposes.”