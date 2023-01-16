Matrix Packaging adds MD Packaging as exclusive distributor in Canada

Matrix Packaging Machinery, Wisconsin-based manufacturer of vertical form fill seal (VFFS) baggers and packaging equipment, has named MD Packaging as its exclusive distributor partner providing sales, parts, and service throughout Canada.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Uxbridge, Ont., MD Packaging is a distributor of product-inspection and packaging-automation solutions for the manufacturing sectors of food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods and industrial products industries. MD Packaging has regional offices in Toronto; Montreal; Summerside, P.E.I.; Calgary; and Vancouver.

“This new partnership positions [us] to sell, service, and provide project-management expertise to [our] Canadian customers on Matrix’s full line of vertical form fill seal machines,” officials with Matrix said in a news release.

Matrix manufactures VFFS equipment producing a variety of flexible bag styles, including pillow, gusseted, flat bottom, quad, and modified doy.

As part of its onboarding process, MD Packaging representatives and technicians trained on Matrix equipment at its Saukville, Wis. headquarters. MD Packaging will also be stocking parts for its Canadian customers.

“The business philosophies of MD Packaging and Matrix are very much aligned. The synergies really meshed well in what our cultures stand for,” said Jaime Alboim, CEO of MD Packaging. “Matrix wants to better understand the Canadian market, the issues that are important to customers here, and how to better serve them. We are very excited to tap into the vast resources we have to help Matrix in this effort.

“We have never had exclusivity with a vertical form fill seal company before; it’s been a piece of the puzzle for us that’s been a long time coming. The thought of merging our two companies together and growing the business in Canada is motivating for us.”