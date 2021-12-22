Material supplier Geon grows in U.S. and Canada with Roscom acquisition

Materials supplier Geon Performance Solutions has acquired Roscom Inc., an ISO 9001:2015–certified PVC compounding facility in Croydon, Pa.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Roscom makes flexible and rigid PVC compounds for both indoor and outdoor applications. In a Dec. 20 news release, Geon CEO Tracy Garrison said that Roscom “is an excellent fit” for Geon.

Advertisement

“This addition represents a key step forward in our strategy,” Garrison said. “The Croydon facility and tenured team will enable us to better serve our customers in the Northeastern U.S. and parts of Canada. We intend to maximize the incredible expertise of the Roscom team and look forward to bringing its additional product portfolio to our customers.”

Roscom president and chief operating officer Nick Lynch, will remain with the company through the transition as an advisor, the news release also said, and sales and manufacturing operations for both companies will continue as usual through the transition.

Westlake, Ohio-based Geon operates 10 manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and China, and supplies materials for the appliances, building and construction, electronics, healthcare, transportation, and wire and cable sectors