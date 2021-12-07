Matcom expands operations to West Coast

In a move that expands its services to the West Coast, Ontario-based industrial machinery mover and warehouser Matcom has now opened an office in Surrey, B.C.

The Surrey location was officially opened in October.

“We are excited to make this move and cannot wait to service the machinery moving sector and all the affiliated services that go with it in Western Canada,” said Matcom president Matthew Rix. “We are going to bring our passion for excellence to this new industrial community.”

Founded in 1976, Matcom specializes in machinery moving, industrial mechanical, industrial service, warehousing and logistics, servicing all of Ontario among other provinces and parts of the U.S.

