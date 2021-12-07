Canadian Plastics

Matcom expands operations to West Coast

The machinery mover has officially opened an office in Surrey, B.C., as of early October.

December 7, 2021   Canadian Plastics


Canadian Plastics

In a move that expands its services to the West Coast, Ontario-based industrial machinery mover and warehouser Matcom has now opened an office in Surrey, B.C.

The Surrey location was officially opened in October.

“We are excited to make this move and cannot wait to service the machinery moving sector and all the affiliated services that go with it in Western Canada,” said Matcom president Matthew Rix. “We are going to bring our passion for excellence to this new industrial community.”

Founded in 1976, Matcom specializes in machinery moving, industrial mechanical, industrial service, warehousing and logistics, servicing all of Ontario among other provinces and parts of the U.S.

Advertisement

For more information on the new office, click on this link.

Print this page

Related Stories
Industrial measurement technology supplier East Coast Metrology expands to Canada
Ontario molder Quality Model expanding operations in South Carolina
Vecoplan expands after-sales operations
Honda to slow output in Ontario, Ohio and Indiana due to West Coast ports dispute

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*