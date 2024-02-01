March 6! Join us virtually for Advance: Women in Manufacturing 2024

It is critical to continue chipping away at all the barriers preventing or discouraging women from entering Canada’s manufacturing industry.

Annex Business Media’s manufacturing group is hosting the annual Advance: Women in Manufacturing virtual summit to facilitate conversations about breaking barriers, advancing women into positions of their choice and #InspireInclusion.

Join this critical conversation, taking place on March 6 at 1 pm ET. The half-day virtual event will explore strategies to help women power their journey in Canada’s manufacturing industry.

Advance: Women in Manufacturing event offers live panel discussions, a keynote presentation, a workshop and on-demand sessions. This event features influencers in the Canadian manufacturing sector, as well as women who have trailblazed in their careers.

Speakers will explore strategies for fostering inclusion in manufacturing, effective workplace policies such as mentorship programs and leadership development initiatives as well as how to create a supportive ecosystem and how women can proactively champion their own voices and cultivate strong alliances to foster career advancement.

The 14 manufacturing media brands coming together to host the event include: Manufacturing AUTOMATION, Canadian Manufacturing Online, PLANT, Canadian Packaging, Canadian Plastics, Design Engineering, EP&T, Frasers, Food in Canada, Fenestration Review, MRO, Canadian Process Equipment & Control News, PrintAction, and Glass Canada.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with industry experts and thought leaders whose shared goal is to promote gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in Canadian manufacturing.