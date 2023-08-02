Magna to start production on modular eDecoupling unit for EVs

Automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. has started production on a modular eDecoupling unit to support multiple battery electric vehicle (BEV) programs for a German OEM.

A bolt-on stand-alone solution for BEVs, Magna’s electro-magnetic eDecoupling is integrated as a complete module. “The eDecoupling is an electromechanical device that disconnects the e-motor from the driveshaft in electric vehicles when propulsion power is not needed, reducing energy consumption and increasing efficiency,” Magna officials said in an Aug. 1 news release. “It contributes to increased electric driving range of up to nine per cent, a significant benefit for all EVs….by reducing drag torque losses of the e-motor and gearbox while its eDecoupling controls software smoothly operates all shifting sequences.”

“Our new and innovative modular eDecoupling unit aligns perfectly with OEMs’ in-house manufacturing strategies for electric drive systems,” said Diba Ilunga, president of Magna Powertrain. “Due to the compact design of the unit, we’ve successfully minimized added package space and weight in both axial and radial direction, which has helped ensure that it can be scalable for use across electric and hybrid vehicles from B segment up to SUVs and LCVs.”

Production of the new eDecoupling unit will be at Magna’s powertrain facility in Lannach, Austria.

Magna says it has developed a complete family of decoupling units that will be going into mass production in BEV secondary eDrive applications in the near future.