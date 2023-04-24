Magna produces 500,000th Mercedes G-Class vehicle

After 44 years of production, Canadian automotive parts maker Magna International Inc. recently hit what it calls “the historic landmark” of having produced 500,000 Mercedes G-Class vehicles.

The SUVs have been built by Magna at its plant in Graz, Austria since 1979.

“A half a million of this iconic vehicle is a significant milestone which underscores Magna’s competencies as a highly flexible and experienced contract manufacturing partner,” said Roland Prettner, interim president of Magna Steyr. “Our partnership with Mercedes-Benz has been one built on trust and collaboration which is reflected in the longevity of the program in our Graz facility.”

Magna officials said its carbon neutral state-of-the-art facility can accommodate vehicles with conventional, hybrid and electric powertrains, some on the same production line, providing versatility no other independent manufacturer can match. “Over the years, 31 different models have rolled off the production lines in various quantities, making a total of more than four million vehicles,” they said.

Magna is headquartered in Aurora, Ont.