Magna offering education program for its employees

Automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. is partnering with education program provider InStride to launch a pilot program that will give qualified employees access to undergraduate degree programs at leading colleges and universities free of debt.

The Aurora, Ont.-based company’s initial education offerings will be available for U.S.-based employees beginning this month.

The education initiative is known as EPIC (Educational Pathways for Innovative Careers), officials with Los Angeles-based InStride said, and Magna “will draw on relevant education providers from [our] leading academic network to address skills needs within their organization and support the career objectives of qualified employees.”

“The mobility industry is transforming rapidly and in need of ever-changing skill sets to meet new demands,” said Aaron McCarthy, Magna’s chief human resources officer. “As vehicles change, the way we design and build them will be drastically different, requiring employees to expand their knowledge in order to maintain our company’s competitive advantage. With the help of this pilot program, we hope to continue moving the company forward”.