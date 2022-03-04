Magna suspends Russian operations

Canadian automotive parts maker Magna International Inc. said it was halting its operations in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine.

As reported by The Canadian Press and other news agencies, the Aurora, Ont.-based company said it is “deeply concerned with the very unfortunate situation in Ukraine.”

Magna has six plants in Russia and about 2,500 employees.

Although it doesn’t have facilities in Ukraine, the company said thousands of Ukrainians work in its global operations, along with Russians it says share the same values of “human rights, diversity and inclusion.”

Magna also says it is making a significant donation to the United Nations Refugee Agency and will match employee contributions.