Magna expanding Michigan seat manufacturing facility

June 24, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Canadian auto parts giant Magna International Inc. will expand its seat manufacturing facility in Highland Park, Mich., a project that will generate US$35.4 million in private investment and create 480 jobs.

A June 23 statement from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation said that Magna has been awarded new full-seat assembly contracts, requiring an expansion of the Highland Park site by approximately 5,000 square feet. The project includes remodelling the current space, adding new automated storage and retrieval shipping systems, and redesigning all assembly lines throughout the facility. The plans also call for adding 100 parking spaces.

The project is expected to generate a total private investment of US$35.4 million and create 480 jobs in a range of positions including management, IT, and manufacturing, resulting in a US$2.1 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund. Magna also received approval of a five-year, 100-per cent State Essential Services Assessment exemption valued at $326,678. “This support was critical in Michigan being chosen for the expansion over a competing site in another state,” the June 23 statement said.

“We’ve put a lot of dedication into managing through the COVID pandemic, and it’s a good feeling to have news about growth for Magna and jobs for people in Highland Park, Detroit and other nearby communities,” Magna Seating president John Wyskiel said in the statement.

Headquartered in Aurora, Ont., Magna has more than 159,000 employees worldwide. The company has a total of 30 facilities in Michigan.