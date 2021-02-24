Magna building auto battery plant in Michigan

Automotive parts maker Magna International Inc. has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility in St. Clair, Mich., that will build complex battery enclosures for General Motors Co.’s all-new 2022 GMC Hummer EV.

Construction of the 345,000-square-foot facility, named Magna Electric Vehicle Structures, represents more than a US$70 million investment that is expected to bring more than 300 jobs to the city of St. Clair over the next five years, and is supported by a US$1.5 million grant from the state of Michigan.

The battery enclosure contributes to the structural and safety aspects of a vehicle’s frame and protects high-voltage batteries from damage and water.

“Bringing this new battery enclosure technology to market is another example of Magna’s ability to deliver a full-system solution to automakers supporting their focus on a lower emissions future,” said John Farrell, president of Cosma International, Magna’s body and chassis group. “The move toward electrification allows us to rethink what is possible and demonstrate how we can leverage our core strengths to continue bringing customers innovative solutions that help them meet their goals, no matter how challenging.”

Production at the new plant – which will be Aurora, Ont.-based Magna’s 25th manufacturing plant in Michigan – is expected to begin in early 2022.