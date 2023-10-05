Macro Engineering supplying film line to ‘major’ European flexible packager

The Ontario-based film and sheet extrusion machinery maker is supplying several of its Quadex nine-layer systems.

Film and sheet extrusion machinery maker Macro Engineering & Technology Inc., headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., is supplying several Quadex nine-layer systems to what it calls “a major flexible packaging solutions supplier” in Europe.

The lines are designed to handle various materials including barrier resins such as polyamide, EVOH, and PVdC to produce films that match the barrier effects that can be achieved with the bi-oriented process; the films are then converted into shrink bags for the food packaging industry.

“The extruder screws are specially designed to process different materials so that there is no need to change the screws when processing resins from commodity to specialty engineering resins,” said Macro Engineering’s director of sales Martin Baron. “The lines showcase proprietary nine-layer die and calibrator technologies, and are able to produce a desirable range of shrink films for meat and cheese packaging.”

The film can also be irradiated for crosslinking, Baron said, in order to achieve even higher performance properties.

The system was designed with features to further minimize waste and maximize energy efficiency, Baron continued. “The Macro Engineering process control system includes the ‘ReadyRun’ feature, where the customer can restore frequently-used recipes at the push of a button. This significantly reduces changeover time and improves the consistency of the products.”

According to Baron, the lines are also equipped with the “Green Energy” feature, where energy consumption is optimized during the heat and cool process so that customer can see energy consumption in real time. “This feature helps them to know which recipes are the most efficient to produce,” he said.

Founded in 1978, Macro Engineering manufactures blown, cast, and biaxially-oriented coextrusion lines for multilayer films up to 13-layers. The company also supplies sheet extrusion lines for specialty applications, along with extrusion coating and laminating lines. The company has equipment running in more than 40 countries.