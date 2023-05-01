Macro Engineering names David Anzini as technical sales manager for Southeast U.S.

Anzini has worked in technical roles for leading processing companies in his career of 40+ years.

Mississauga, Ont.-based film and sheet equipment supplier Macro Engineering & Technology Inc. has named industry veteran David Anzini as its new technical sales manager for the Southeast U.S.

Anzini has more than 40 years of experience in the extrusion industry, officials with Macro Engineering said. In his career, he has held technical positions at Mobil, Pactiv, Conwed, ITW Zip-Pak, and most recently Celgard LLC (an Asahi Kasei company). He has a B.S. and a M.S. from the University of Connecticut in Chemical Engineering.

Anzini is based in Fort Mill, S.C. and is replacing Steve Gammell, who is retiring. Gammell had worked for Macro Engineering since April 2020.

“We look forward to having David Anzini on our team,” said Macro Engineering vice president of technology Karen Xiao. “We trust that our customers will benefit greatly from David’s vast experience in plastics extrusion, and he will be a great asset to [us] as we specialize in custom machinery; an in-depth knowledge of equipment design to help our customers make the best products possible is our focal point.”

Founded in 1978, Macro Engineering manufactures blown, cast, and biaxially-oriented coextrusion lines for multilayer films up to 13-layers. The company also supplies sheet extrusion lines for specialty applications, along with extrusion coating and laminating lines.