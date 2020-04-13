Macro Engineering appoints new sales agent in Croatia

April 13, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Macro Engineering and Technology Inc., a Mississauga, Ont.-based supplier of film and sheet extrusion systems, now has new sales representation in Croatia.

The firm has appointed KLIŠE-KOP as its sales representative in that country.

“KLIŠE-KOP’s impressive team will definitely bring new sales in a region where Macro has not been really present until now,” Martin Baron, Macro’s director of sales, said in a statement.

“KLIŠE-KOP is pleased to have been appointed Macro’s representative in our region,” said Roman Šoić, the company’s commercial director. “Macro’s extrusion systems and services fill a void in our portfolio.”