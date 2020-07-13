Macro Engineering adds sales representation in Central America and Russia

Mississauga, Ont.-based film and sheet extrusion systems supplier Macro Engineering and Technology Inc. now has new sales representation in Central America and Russia.

Macro has added Sima Latino Americana S.A. as its representative in the Central American countries of Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama, as well as the Dominican Republic. Sima Latino Americana is headquartered in Palmares, Costa Rica.

And Michael Fishman will now represent Macro in Russia.

“We are excited to start working with our new agents,” Macro’s sales director Martin Baron said. “I am confident they will be a great asset to strengthen our sales support for our customers in those regions. Earlier this year we started to work with our new agent in Croatia KLIŠE-KOP. We now continue to expand our global presence with these two new agents in Central America and Russia, as part of Macro’s plan for 2020 to bring growth in sales and customer service performance.”