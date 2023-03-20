M. Holland now distributing Montreal-based Lavergne’s recycled resins

M. Holland said the deal gives its clients access to Lavergne resins "with increased supply chain security and pricing stability."

Materials distributor M. Holland Co. is now distributing post-consumer recycled (PCR) resins produced by Montreal-based thermoplastic compound supplier Lavergne Inc.

In a March 16 news release, officials with Northbrook, Ill.-based M. Holland said the deal gives its clients access to Lavergne resins “with increased supply chain security and pricing stability.”

“Sustainability is a primary focus for the plastics industry, and the demand for PCR resins has accelerated in recent years,” Samantha Stone, M. Holland’s global sourcing leader, said in the release. “Our partnership with Lavergne will help meet the demand for PCR resins for our clients in North America.”

In addition to its headquarters in Montreal, Lavergne has recycled resin manufacturing sites in Belgium, Vietnam, and Haiti.

“With a shared vision for sustainability, establishing a partnership with M. Holland was an easy decision,” said Benoit Bessette, vice president, strategy and planning, at Lavergne, in the release.