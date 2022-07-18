LS Mtron consolidates North American service groups

The injection molding machine maker has also appointed industry veteran Bradd Harried to the position of customer service manager for North America.

Following on its acquisition of the U.S. plastics machinery business of Daiichi Jitsugyo America (DJA) in 2021 and the opening of three new U.S. locations in June 2022, LS Mtron Injection Molding Machines has appointed Bradd Harried to the position of customer service manager for North America.

The announcement marks the company’s formal merging of the former DJA service group and LS Mtron USA service groups. The new operating group will have shared customer service platforms, accounting, and organizational resources.

Harried had formerly held the position of technical service manager for LS Mtron and has worked for the company since September 2021. Before joining LS Mtron, he previously held positions in customer service for Husky, Milacron, and Niigon Machinery.

“We are happy to announce Bradd’s promotion, and our service department consolidation, as part of our continued growth in the North American market,” said Peter Gardner, business director of LS Mtron Injection Molding Machines USA. “[He] will lead our service operations and manage our team of service technicians throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.”

Advertisement

Gardner said that LS Mtron will continue to build its North American service department and will be hiring additional staff. “Our service teams are geographically dispersed, with many working from our LS Mtron locations in Chicago, Atlanta, San Diego, and Brownsville, Texas,” he said. “We have others working remotely in locations including Anaheim, Toronto, Michigan, New Hampshire, and Queretaro and Monterrey Mexico.”

LS Mtron was founded by South Korean tech giant LG Corp. LS Mtron is represented in Canada by Plastics Machinery Inc., of Newmarket, Ont.