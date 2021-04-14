Canadian Plastics

Lorenz Conveying Products – Valve selection made simple

The Lorenz Series D Diverter Valve is used to divert and purge plastic pellets and resin lines automatically.

April 14, 2021   By Lorenz Conveying Products


Raw Materials Handling

Valves are available in 2, 3 and 4-way configurations. Unobstructed flow improves system performance and eliminates product degradation.

Find the right valve for your application with the FREE whitepaper at this link.

