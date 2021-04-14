Lorenz Conveying Products – Valve selection made simple
The Lorenz Series D Diverter Valve is used to divert and purge plastic pellets and resin lines automatically.
April 14, 2021 By Lorenz Conveying Products
Valves are available in 2, 3 and 4-way configurations. Unobstructed flow improves system performance and eliminates product degradation.
Find the right valve for your application with the FREE whitepaper at this link.
