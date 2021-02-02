Lorenz Conveying Products unveils new interactive website

Lorenz Conveying Products has redesigned its website to provide what it calls “a one-stop-shopping platform” that offers quick and easy access to product literature and other company resources.

“Industry-specific product categories means visitors will spend less time navigating,” officials with the Cobourg, Ont.-based company said in a news release.

The new website – at www.lorenzproducts.com – can be accessed from either mobile or desktop, they said, and has a Live Chat feature that virtually connects to a company staff member. “Drawings of conveying applications can be sent directly through the Chat,” they said.

Lorenz manufactures components for pneumatic conveying and dry bulk conveying systems. The Lorenz product line includes diverter valves, slide gates, maintenance gates, roller gates, cyclones, manifolds, elbows, fittings, and couplings.