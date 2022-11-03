Loblaw eliminates single-use plastic shopping bags in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories

The move comes after the Canadian retailer announced in June that it would halt the use of all single-use plastic bags by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Canadian retailer Loblaw Co. Ltd. is no longer offering single-use plastic shopping bags at its stores across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and the Northwest Territories.

The company made the announcement on Oct. 31, and the phase-out began on Nov. 1.

The move comes after Loblaw announced in June that it would halt the use of all single-use plastic bags by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

“We are a purpose-led organization, with a goal to help Canadians live life well. Our commitment to reduce our carbon footprint is an important part of that,” Robert Sawyer, chief operating officer, said in an Oct. 31 news release. “Our efforts to remove single-use plastic bags from our stores have already resulted in 13 billion fewer bags going to landfill. But we know there’s more work to be done. Today’s announcement represents our continued commitment to protecting our environment across the region and beyond.”