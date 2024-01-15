Leadership changes at Nova Chemicals

Material supplier Nova Chemicals Corp. has brought in the new year with two organizational changes.

The Calgary-based company has appointed Jim Worby, a 25-year veteran of Nova, as vice president of polyethylene sales, effective Feb. 1. He succeeds Todd Becker, who is retiring from Nova on April 1, 2024, after 17 years with the company.

Nova has also named company veteran Debra van Holst to the new position of global head of customer experience. Van Holst has been with Nova for nearly 30 years, holding multiple leadership roles spanning operations, marketing, logistics, and customer service. “In this newly created role, Debra…will work closely with cross-functional business groups to ensure that customer needs are at the forefront of all decisions, utilizing data and analytics to identify opportunities for improvement,” Nova officials said in a Jan. 9 statement.