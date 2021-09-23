Canadian Plastics

KraussMaffei appoints new sales manager for extrusion in Canada

Sean Doran has nearly 27 years of experience in plastics machinery and systems sales.

Processing machinery maker KraussMaffei Corp. has appointed industry veteran Sean Doran to its extrusion system sales team, serving as the new regional sales manager for Canada and the northern U.S.

Doran joins Krauss-Maffei with nearly 27 years of experience in sales of plastics machinery and systems, most recently focusing on international sales for AEC and Sterling. Prior to that he served as national sales manager for Steer America.

Headquartered in Munich, Germany and with North American headquarters in Florence, Ky., KraussMaffei manufactures and services injection molding, extrusion and reaction process machinery.

