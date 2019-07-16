KFC Canada to phase out plastic straws and bags from all restaurants this year

July 16, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Fast food chain KFC Canada is phasing out plastic straws and plastic bags in all of its restaurants across Canada by October 2019.

The goal, the company said in a statement, is to “remove 50-million plastic straws and 10-million plastic bags” from circulation.

“KFC Canada believes in feeding people, not landfills. Reducing the volume of single use plastic within our restaurants ensures we are continuing to lessen our environmental footprint,” Nivera Wallani, KFC Canada’s president and general manager, said in the statement. “Together with our franchisees, staff and guests, we can positively affect the communities we operate in and the health and wellbeing of future generations.”

The decision comes on the heels of KFC Canada’s announcement earlier this year to provide recoverable or reusable packaging by 2025.

KFC Canada is part of KFC Corp., and operates more than 600 locations in Canada.