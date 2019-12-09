Kevin Bell joins Belplas as sales manager for Ontario

December 9, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Plastics industry veteran Kevin Bell has joined machinery sales firm Belplas Inc. as sales manager for Ontario.

Bell has over 25 years of experience in the plastics industry, with expertise in material handling, refrigeration, and material conveying.

Headed by Steve Bell, Belplas is a Canadian supplier of new and used plastics machinery and equipment headquartered in Vaughan, Ont. The company is the Canadian representative for UMHIPT, UBE Machinery Inc., IronJaw, Bulk Tech, and Concor Tool.

“I am elated to have Kevin on board with us,” Steve Bell said. “His extensive knowledge and attention to customer service is a huge asset. I am confident he will play a major role in the future success of Belplas Inc.”