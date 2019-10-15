K 2019 starts tomorrow

October 15, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

The triennial K trade fair, the world’s largest plastics trade show, starts on Oct. 16 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

More than 3,200 exhibitors will be at the show, which is expected to draw more than 200,000 visitors from around the globe.

The exhibitors will occupy the entire Messe Dusseldorf exhibition grounds, with some 1.8 million square feet of net exhibit space, show organizer Messe Dusseldorf said.

Makers of injection machinery, extruders, blow molders, blown film, auxiliary equipment, material suppliers, and all other technologies for plastics production will present their leading-edge solutions that address improved productivity, energy savings, sustainability, and other benefits.

Held every three years, the K show is the world’s largest plastics trade show. The first K event was organized by Messe Düsseldorf in 1953; the last staging of K in 2016 attracted 3,293 exhibitors from 61 countries on more than 1.8 million square feet of net exhibit space and 232,053 trade visitors, with over 70 per cent coming from outside Germany.

The show runs until Oct. 23.

Canadian Plastics will be reporting from the show, so check back with us for regular show updates.