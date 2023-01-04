Join us on March 2 for ‘Advance: Women in Manufacturing 2023’ virtual summit

The half-day event will explore strategies to help women power their journey in Canada’s manufacturing industry.

Annex Business Media’s manufacturing group is hosting the annual Advance: Women in Manufacturing virtual summit to facilitate conversations about breaking barriers and advancing women into positions of their choice.

Join the conversation, taking place on March 2 at 1 pm ET. The half-day event will explore strategies to help women power their journey in Canada’s manufacturing industry.

Advertisement

Advance: Women in Manufacturing offers live panel discussions, a keynote presentation, a workshop, and on-demand sessions. This event features influencers in the Canadian manufacturing sector, as well as women who have trailblazed in their careers.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL AGENDA!

Speakers will discuss embracing equity to drive success, how mentors can become allies and sponsors, how women can own their careers, breaking barriers to move forward, and much more. An interactive ‘Ask the Expert’ panel discussion offers attendees a chance to seek practical solutions for difficult workplace situations that women in the industry face.

The 14 manufacturing media brands coming together to host the event include Manufacturing AUTOMATION, Canadian Manufacturing Online, PLANT, MRO, EP&T, Canadian Plastics, Canadian Packaging, Design Engineering, Canadian Process Equipment & Control News, PrintAction, Frasers, Glass Canada, Fenestration Review, and Food in Canada.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with industry experts and thought leaders whose shared goal is to promote gender equity, diversity and inclusion in Canadian manufacturing.