Italian Competition Authority rules in favour of Husky

After a two-year investigation, the Italian Competition Authority (ICA) has cleared Bolton, Ont.-based machine builder Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. of an allegation of misconduct.

The investigation began in early 2020 after an anonymous complaint was made about a trade practice allegedly carried out by Husky that would violate Italian competition laws.

The ICA has now ruled in favour of Husky after looking through the company’s business and engineering records and finding no evidence supporting the alleged wrongdoing, Husky officials said in a Nov. 12 news release.

During the ICA probe, Husky held a “steadfast position” that use of Mold ID brand technology in its HyPET HPP line of injection molding machines is “entirely pro-competitive and necessary to ensure system integrity and operator safety,” the release says. “The ICA ruled, unequivocally, in favor of Husky finding its conduct compliant with the law and that the elements in the underlying complaint are without merit.”

“The safe operation of HPP machines operating at HPP-level speed requires the use of tooling (including molds) specifically designed to withstand the extreme forces involved,” the release continued. “Not all Husky tooling is designed for HPP-level performance. Recognizing the market demand for machine compatibility, Husky leverages the use of Mold ID technology to ensure safety and product integrity by seamlessly tailoring the operation of the injection molding machine in line with the capability of the installed tooling, if known, and otherwise default to current market standard.”

The release also says that this safety strategy ensures that all components of the system operate at a safe level, including when operating with Husky’s legacy tooling and third-party tooling.