IPL shuttering Ohio processing plant

Packaging supplier IPL Plastics is permanently closing its Encore Plastics processing plant in Cambridge, Ohio, a local media report says.

According to Cambridge Daily Jeffersonian, the plant’s 89 employees were notified of the pending closure on Sept. 12. Shutdown is expected to be completed by Nov. 12. Some of the workers could be relocated to another plant and/or receive severance, the report said.

Also according to Cambridge Daily Jeffersonian, Steve Gagne, vice president of human resources for IPL North America, issued an email saying that the decision to close the plant was made after careful consideration and deliberation. “The decision to close a plant is always a tough one and not a decision IPL takes without careful consideration, discussion and review,” the email read. “This closure is part of a strategic realignment that will allow us to best serve our customers.”

The Cambridge plant makes plastic buckets, lids, and paint trays. IPL acquired the plant in November 2016, when it bought Encore Plastics Inc. of Sandusky, Ohio.

Montreal-based IPL specializes in making in-mold labeled packaging and bulk plastic containers.