Ipex opens new Pennsylvania distribution centre

The centre is part of Ontario-based Ipex's multi-year strategy to expand its footprint in the U.S.

Cutting the ribbon at the opening ceremony on April 11. Photo Credit: Ipex Group of Companies

Oakville, Ont.-based pipe maker Ipex officially opened its newest distribution centre (DC), in Middletown, Pa., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 11.

First announced in December 2022, the 250,000-square-foot DC is part of what Ipex officials call a multi-year strategy to expand its footprint in the U.S.

Prior to the new Middletown, Pa. DC, the northeast region of the U.S. had been serviced from Ipex’s DCs in Charlotte and Pineville, N.C., Cincinnati, Ohio, and Ontario.

The new facility employs about 20 full-time workers, and represents Ipex’s 16th DC investment in the past four years.

Ipex supplies thermoplastic piping systems to North American customers in the municipal, irrigation, industrial, plumbing, mechanical, electrical, and telecommunication sectors.

